Ever since Operation Sindoor happened, no Bollywood actor has voiced their opinion a public platform. However, Ajay Devgn has now spoken about the revenge by Indian armed forces of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Ajay Devgn becomes the first Bollywood celebrity to react to India's victory over Pakistan with the success of Operation Sindoor. The retaliation attack by the Indian armed forces was launched on May 7. 24 precision strikes on nine different targets were carried out in 25 minutes. Operation Sindoor took the much-needed revenge for the gruesome Pahalgam attack, where 26 innocents were gunned down.

On Wednesday, the Singham actor appeared at the trailer launch of Karate Kid: Legends. In the upcoming Hollywood action-adventure, Ajay and Yug have dubbed for the Hindi version, voicing Jackie Chan and Ben Wang respectively. The father-son duo attended the event in Mumbai, and there, Ajay shared his views on the recent India-Pakistan tension.

During the event, Ajay was asked to share his reaction to Operation Sindoor and how the Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply to terror. The actor instantly said that he's extremely proud of the forces, "I don't even need to say that. Nobody wants war, but when there's no choice left, then...there's no choice left. I salute the armed forces, the PM, government. They had to do what they did, and they did great. Thank you." Ajay concluded by shouting 'Jai Hind', and he received a thunderous response from the audience.

About Operation Sindoor

After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched multiple attacks, including artillery firing and sending drones into India. However, the armed forces debunked every attack and even destroyed Pak's air bases. Four days after Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire understanding on May 10.

India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire along their disputed border, effective immediately. This development comes after a tense period of heightened military actions, including four days of intense cross-border drone and missile attacks that brought the region to the brink of a major conflict.