Many think that if a bonafide superstar is part of a film, it is sure to be a super hit. However, sometimes, despite all the star power, movies tend to fail badly at the box office, becoming one of the biggest flop films of an actor's career. Today, we will tell you about one of Ajay Devgn's biggest flop films, which failed to leave any impact at the box office. It was such a mega-flop that the film even failed to recover its budget at the box office. We are talking about the 2025 film Azaad.

Azaad, directed by Kai Po Che fame Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and Pragya Kapoor, was released in January 2025. The period action film, headlined by Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty, marked the debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. Azaad was touted to be a hit but thanks to negative reviews from critics, it became a box office failure.

Though Aaman Devgan failed to make an impact in his role, Rasha Thadani became a star despite the film becoming a flop. Rasha Thadani earned praise for her acting but she especially went viral for her killer dance moves in the song 'Uyi Amma'.

Azaad was touted to be a big debut for both Rasha and Aaman but it failed to impress fans. Made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, Azaad earned just Rs 10 crore at the box office. It would not be wrong to say Azaad is one of Ajay Devgn's biggest flop films to date.

Though the film does not have any good reviews, if one is still interested in watching it, we have some exciting news! Azaad is available to stream on Netflix, starting today, March 14.

