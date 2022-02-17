Ajay Devgn begins shoot for ‘Drishyam 2’, calls his character Vijay ‘multidimensional’

‘Drishyam 2’ has begun filming with Ajay Devgn in Mumbai and will be extensively shot in Goa in the next months. Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta, among others, will reprise their roles from the original film in ‘Drishyam 2’. ‘Drishyam 2’ picks up seven years after the events of the previous film and puts Vijay's resolve to defend his family to the test. In every manner, this film aspires to do justice to the 'crime-thriller' genre.

Vijay, Ajay Devgn's character in the ‘Drishyam’, convinced everyone that his family was on vacation, which turned out to be a brilliant scheme to spare his family from a murder conviction. Indeed, the film made sure that the audience remembered what the Salgoankars did on October 2nd and 3rd. In the sequel, the actor is expected to reprise one of his most intriguing roles and continue in Vijay's footsteps. The plot takes the viewers on a journey that leaves them wondering what might be their way out this time. The sequel does more than the original and seeks a global audience beyond regional audiences.

Talking about coming back with ‘Drishyam 2’, Ajay Devgn shares, "Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I’m keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Taking over the director's seat for ‘Drishyam 2’, Abhishek Pathak, who is a National Awardee shares, "Making an official remake of a successful franchise film is an honour and a challenge. An opportunity to work along with Mr. Ajay Devgn, who is such a powerhouse of talent is a morale-booster for any creative person; his unique influence is undoubtedly the most enriching experience for me personally. It’s exciting to retell a story from your own perspective and vision by divergent visuals in the most justified yet extraordinary way. The setting and the mood of the film uplifts the very essence of the crux making it gripping from the very beginning.’’

‘Drishyam 2’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana for Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Panorama Studios.