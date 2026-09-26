Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kishan to come together, not for ensemble film, but for...

Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Rupali Ganguly, Ravi Kishan, Sunita Rajwar, and Ranveer Brar, alongside filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Shoojit Sircar, and Richie Mehta, will come together for FICCI Frames 2026. Read on to learn when and where the convention will be held.

When we have biggies like Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Gowariker, it seems like a blockbuster team for an ensemble entertainer. They're uniting not for a film, but for a convention of media and entertainment. FICCI Frames, India’s longest-running convention for the business of media and entertainment, returns for its 26th edition. This year’s convention will examine how an industry that now reaches the world’s largest connected audience can turn content abundance into lasting value across television, streaming, films, sports, gaming, live events and the creator economy.

When and where is FICCI Frames happening?

The 26th FICCI Frames is happening on September 29 and 30, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The inaugural will include addresses by Anant Goenka, President, FICCI, and Kevin Vaz, Chair, FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee, and CEO, Entertainment, JioStar, as well as remarks by FICCI FRAMES Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana.

The star-studded lineup at FICCI Frames

FICCI FRAMES 2026 brings together a lineup of creative talent, such as Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Rupali Ganguly, Ravi Kishan, Sunita Rajwar, and Ranveer Brar, alongside filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Shoojit Sircar, and Richie Mehta.

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Key spotlights include a special conversation on the Drishyam franchise featuring lead actor Ajay Devgn, director Abhishek Pathak, and producers Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios) and Alok Jain (JioStar), alongside a discussion on the next generation of Indian cinema with actor Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, and a screening of one episode of Dupahiya 2 by Amazon Prime Video.

The growth of the media and entertainment sector

The industry has scaled significantly over the same period. According to the FICCI-EY Media & Entertainment Report released in March 2026, the sector grew 9% in 2025 to INR 2.78 lakh crore and directly employs around 2.75 million people. It is projected to reach INR 3.3 lakh crore by 2028, reflecting the continued expansion of India’s creative economy and its growing contribution to the global media and entertainment landscape.