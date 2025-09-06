Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh wrap up Dhamaal 4 shoot; film to clash with Love & War on...

TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case
BOLLYWOOD
Dhamaal 4 will clash with Love & War on Eid 2026. Both the films will also face competition from Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which will arrive in theatres a day earlier on March 19 next year.
Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi have wrapped up the shooting of theit upcoming film Dhamaal 4. Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, and Ravi Kishan also star in the fourth installment of the comedy series. Indra Kumar, who directed the first three parts, has helmed the upcoming movie as well.
Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and announced the shoot wrap Dhamaal style with a newspaper headline, which had Dhamaal Times and Breaking News written on it. He captioned the post, "Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! #Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026."
Dhamaal 4 is slated to release on March 20, 2026, on the occasion of Eid and will clash at the box office with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Love & War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles. The last leg of Love & War is still left to be shot in Italy.
This will be Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn's second clash after the Diwali clash in 2016, when Ajay's action drama Shivaay released alongside Ranbir's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, that also starred Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While Shivaay was a box office flop, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a massive commercial success.
Both Love & War and Dhamaal 4 will also face competition from Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which will arrive in theatres a day earlier on March 19 next year. The Geetu Mohandas directorial features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Tara Sutaria.
