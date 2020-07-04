Ajay Devgn announces film on India-China clash in Galwan Valley

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh to respond to India-China clash in Ladakh, comes an announcement that the story of the Galwan Valley clash is ready to be converted into a Hindi movie. Actor Ajay Devgn has officially confirmed that he would be producing the film on Galwan Valley clash.

Last remembered for his role as the Maratha warrior Tanaji Mansule in the movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', Ajay Devgn is prepping to bring the story of Galwan clash forward with his new project. The actor also has another movie 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', which is also touted as a true story of the life of IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, from Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

The cast and crew for the film on Galwan valley clash is still under finalisation. The shooting of the movie would begin once the coronavirus situation settles down.

Here's the official statement:

Ajay Devgn Ffilms & Select Media holdings LLP join hands to showcase the strength of our Indian Army during the recent Galwan Valley incident!

It is a known fact that actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has always supported movies or characters that portrays Strength and Valour. The actor, in past, who has shouldered films like LOC: Kargil, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Tanhaji, Singham and RAID amongst others is all set to showcase the Might, Valour & Sacrifice of the Indian army during the infiltration of China at the Galwan Valley recently. On 15 June, our troops were ambushed. The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers of 16th Bihar Regiment including its commanding officer, Colonel Santosh Babu. At a de-escalation meeting following the incident, China accepted that the Chinese commanding officer was also killed. U.S. intelligence reportedly concluded that 35 Chinese soldiers were killed. 20 of our brothers laid their lives to assert the Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty of our Mother Land, It is their story! It narrates the story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian army men who fought the Chinese army. The cast and other crew are under finalisation.