Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa steps out for a salon session a day after Veeru Devgan passes away

Internet trolling is showing no signs of slowing down and Bollywood star kids are the ones who are being most adversely affected. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan has always been a soft target for trolls but this time things seem to have gone a little too far.

Wearing brown cargo pants and white crop top, Nysa stepped out for a salon session on Tuesday, just a day after her grandfather Veeru Devgan's sad demise. As soon paparazzo Manav Manglani posted the pictures on his Instagram account, people started bombarding him with comments like, "Wats wrong with her? grand pa expired yesterday and she's going to salon."

A follower came to her rescue and said, "Let her be...maybe she's coping from the inside what do you actually know about her? Stop being so judgemental..."

Her pictures came just a day after a video of Kajol crying on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's shoulders at Veeru Devgan's funeral went viral.

Earlier in an interview, Ajay had requested the media to just let his daughter be. “I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone. Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don’t think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it’s very sad when such things happen," he had said.