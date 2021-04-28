Ajay Devgn, producer Anand Pandit, others help set up 20-bed COVID-19 facility in Mumbai

As the country battles against the second wave of COVID-19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has converted the State Bharat Scouts and Guides Halls in Shivaji Park to a 20-bed, COVID-19 facility with ventilators, oxygen support and para monitors.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, along with a few colleagues of the film fraternity pitched in with help for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to set up the emergency medical unit at Shivaji Park in the city of Mumbai.

Ajay contributed funds for the effort through his social service wing NY Foundations.

Besides Ajay, filmmakers Luv Ranjan, Boney Kapoor, Anand Pandit, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav and Ashim Bajaj, besides Sameer Nair, Deepak Dhar and Rishi Negi, entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and action director RP Yadav, have reportedly made a contribution of over Rs 1 crore to the Smiley Account, the business development cell of the BMC.

"It is great that Ajay Devgn supported BMC," said local Shiv Sena corporator Vishaka Raut.

"It will be an extension of Hinduja Hospital," said COO Joy Chakraborty of the hospital, which will provide food, linen, medicine and manpower to this emergency unit.

Meanwhile, covid infections continue to spread rapidly despite lockdowns in many parts of the country. More than 3 lakh corona cases have been reported in India for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday. India reported a record number of 3,60,960 cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry's data released on Wednesday morning.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1,79,97,267 persons have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, out of which 1,48,17,371 people have fully recovered after defeating the virus.

For the first time, the number of deaths crossed the 2-lakh mark, with a total of 2,01,187 people losing their lives to the virus across the country, according to the health ministry data, Currently, there are 29,78,709 active cases in India.

At the same time, Delhi's death toll has crossed the 15 thousand mark. The national capital also recorded more than 24 thousand new corona infections in the last 24 hours, with 381 persons succumbing to the virus, a record high.

The registration for the third phase of the vaccination drive for citizens above 18 years of age, which begins on May 1, will start on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Those eligible can book their slots on Co-Win portal or the Aarogya Setu app.