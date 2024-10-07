Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; Singham Again star cast fees revealed before trailer release

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Next Bigg Boss contestant:' Video of Lucknow's 'Model Chai Wali' making tea with open hair open sparks online debate

Ratan Tata rushed to hospital, admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy

Hardik Pandya breaks Virat Kohli's unique record, becomes cricketer with most…

BIG move by Gautam Adani as Adani Group plans to acquire this company for Rs 100757700000

Meet Bhavik Bansal who cracked NEET with AIR 1, topped AIIMS MBBS entrance exam, he is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Next Bigg Boss contestant:' Video of Lucknow's 'Model Chai Wali' making tea with open hair open sparks online debate

'Next Bigg Boss contestant:' Video of Lucknow's 'Model Chai Wali' making tea with open hair open sparks online debate

Hardik Pandya breaks Virat Kohli's unique record, becomes cricketer with most…

Hardik Pandya breaks Virat Kohli's unique record, becomes cricketer with most…

BIG move by Gautam Adani as Adani Group plans to acquire this company for Rs 100757700000

BIG move by Gautam Adani as Adani Group plans to acquire this company for Rs 100757700000

Bigg Boss 18 grand opening highlights: 10 moments if you missed first episode of Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 grand opening highlights: 10 moments if you missed first episode of Salman Khan show

7 pictures of 'Star War' planets in solar system captured by NASA

7 pictures of 'Star War' planets in solar system captured by NASA

Navratri 2024: 7 foods to avoid during fast

Navratri 2024: 7 foods to avoid during fast

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; Singham Again star cast fees revealed before trailer release

Ahead of Singham Again's trailer release, a sneak peek into the salary of the cast members including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; Singham Again star cast fees revealed before trailer release
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty returns with another sequel of his hit cop drama Singham with an exciting plot and an incredible star cast. Ajay Devgn will reprise his iconic role of DCP Bajirao Singham alongside new cast members Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff adding to the anticipation. Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, the film will also see Kareena Kapoor Khan revisiting the Singham franchise with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh making much-awaited cameos. Salman Khan is also expected to surprise fans with his special appearance in his Chulbul Pandey avatar in the upcoming film. The action drama is set to arrive in theatres on November 1, 2024. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Much to the delight, the makers are all set to drop the first trailer of the Singham Again today, October 7, 2024. Before that, let’s take a look at the whopping paychecks that the star cast is charging for the upcoming drama.  

 

Ajay Devgn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Devgn is back in his cop avatar with the third installment of the Singham franchise after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The actor is reported to take home a hefty amount of Rs 35 crore as the lead actor. He is also one of the co-producers alongside Shetty and Jyoti Deshpande. 

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress had played the love interest of Devgn in Singham Returns. In the upcoming sequel, she will portray the role of Avni Kamath Singham. Shetty introduced her as “the strength behind Singham…” in the film. She has charged reportedly Rs 10 crore for her role in the film. 

 

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The new addition to the Singham franchise is Padukone, who is set to become the first cop lady in the Shetty’s universe. She plays the role of Shakti Shetty, the “Lady Singham” in the upcoming film. The actress has been paid Rs 6 crore for her part in the film.

 

Tiger Shroff

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shroff is all set to showcase his extraordinary action skills in the Singham universe in the role of ACP Satya. He has been paid Rs 3 crore to bring an extra dose of thrill with his presence in the film. His father, Jackie Shroff, the veteran actor has been paid Rs 2 crore to play the villain Omar Hafiz in the film.  

 

Arjun Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain” Arjun Kapoor has reportedly been paid Rs 6 crore for his part in the film. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have reportedly charged Rs 20 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively for their special appearances in Singham Again.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

IND vs BAN: India's 156.7 km/h sensation to make debut against Bangladesh? Suryakumar Yadav drops major hint

IND vs BAN: India's 156.7 km/h sensation to make debut against Bangladesh? Suryakumar Yadav drops major hint

This is world’s largest residential building, accommodates over 20000 residents, it is located in…

This is world’s largest residential building, accommodates over 20000 residents, it is located in…

Bad news for Ratan Tata as this Indian carmaker beats Tata Motors in..., races ahead of Toyota, Kia

Bad news for Ratan Tata as this Indian carmaker beats Tata Motors in..., races ahead of Toyota, Kia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement