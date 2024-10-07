Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; Singham Again star cast fees revealed before trailer release

Ahead of Singham Again's trailer release, a sneak peek into the salary of the cast members including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty returns with another sequel of his hit cop drama Singham with an exciting plot and an incredible star cast. Ajay Devgn will reprise his iconic role of DCP Bajirao Singham alongside new cast members Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff adding to the anticipation. Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, the film will also see Kareena Kapoor Khan revisiting the Singham franchise with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh making much-awaited cameos. Salman Khan is also expected to surprise fans with his special appearance in his Chulbul Pandey avatar in the upcoming film. The action drama is set to arrive in theatres on November 1, 2024.

Much to the delight, the makers are all set to drop the first trailer of the Singham Again today, October 7, 2024. Before that, let’s take a look at the whopping paychecks that the star cast is charging for the upcoming drama.

Ajay Devgn

Devgn is back in his cop avatar with the third installment of the Singham franchise after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The actor is reported to take home a hefty amount of Rs 35 crore as the lead actor. He is also one of the co-producers alongside Shetty and Jyoti Deshpande.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress had played the love interest of Devgn in Singham Returns. In the upcoming sequel, she will portray the role of Avni Kamath Singham. Shetty introduced her as “the strength behind Singham…” in the film. She has charged reportedly Rs 10 crore for her role in the film.

Deepika Padukone

The new addition to the Singham franchise is Padukone, who is set to become the first cop lady in the Shetty’s universe. She plays the role of Shakti Shetty, the “Lady Singham” in the upcoming film. The actress has been paid Rs 6 crore for her part in the film.

Tiger Shroff

Shroff is all set to showcase his extraordinary action skills in the Singham universe in the role of ACP Satya. He has been paid Rs 3 crore to bring an extra dose of thrill with his presence in the film. His father, Jackie Shroff, the veteran actor has been paid Rs 2 crore to play the villain Omar Hafiz in the film.

Arjun Kapoor

“Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain” Arjun Kapoor has reportedly been paid Rs 6 crore for his part in the film.