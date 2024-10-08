Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika padukone, who gets the best entry scene in Singham Again trailer

Let's take a look at who made the best entry in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

On Monday, the makers of Singham Again released the highly anticipated trailer for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film. As soon as it was launched, the trailer went viral, featuring an impressive star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Every moment in the 5-minute trailer left fans intrigued, building excitement for the action-drama that has a connection to the Ramayana, the film boasts a star-studded cast and promises thrilling visuals.

Ajay Devgn's Singham is compared to Ram, while Kareena Kapoor's Avni represents Sita. Tiger Shroff's character, Satya, is like Laxman, Ranveer Singh's Simmba is similar to Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is like Jatayu. And Arjun Kapoor’s Danger Lanka’s is compared to Ravan.

Meanwhile, what grabbed everyone’s attention the most was the actors' entries in the trailer. Each introduction built anticipation. Let’s take a look at who has the best entry:

Ajay Devgn:

Ajay Devgn's first shot in the trailer featured him from behind, before turning to face the camera. Later, he tells his son to Google him so that he will know who his dad is.

Kareena Kapoor:

When Kareena Kapoor makes her first appearance in a stunning red saree, the Ramayana flashes in the background, creating a beautiful visual. She is compared to Sita, who is later kidnapped by Arjun Kapoor’s character, Danger Lanka.

Tiger Shroff:

Tiger Shroff's character, Satya, as Laxman, makes his entry when Ajay Devgn’s character needs help after his wife is kidnapped. Tiger jumps out of a house in his first appearance, fighting off the goons. He then touches Ajay Devgn’s feet, mirroring how Laxman touched Lord Ram’s feet.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone, as Shakti Shetty, makes a stunning entry in a white Scorpio, portraying Lady Singham. While beating man, he tells him, “tere iss duniya me aane ki ajay ek aurat thi, zyda heri giri dikhaayega naa toh jaane ki vajay bhi aurat ban jaayegi.” Without a doubt, she looked stunning and did justice to her role in the trailer.

Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh's Simmba makes a powerful entrance as Hanuman alongside Ajay Devgn's character in a police uniform.

Arjun Kapoor:

Arjun Kapoor plays the villain, compared to Ravan, who kidnaps Kareena Kapoor's character. In his first appearance, he looks scary with blood all over his body and a weapon in his mouth.

Akshay Kumar:

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi made the best entry as Jatayu in a chopper while having guns in his hands at the end. For me, he was looking the best and powerful while protecting Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in his first appearance.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali, November 1. Apart from Ajay, Ranveer, Kareena, Deepika, Tiger, Arjun and Kareen, the film also stars Ravi Kishan, Jacky Shroff and Shweta Tiwari.

