While Kajol wished Valentine's Day to herself, Ajay Devgn shared a romantic photo of him and Kajol on February 14. The difference in both their posts led to netizens' amusing reactions on social media.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who met each other for the first time on the sets of their film Hulchul in 1995, tied the knot on February 24, 1999. Both are proud parents to their two children, daughter Nysa, born in 2003, and son Yug, born in 2010. The two often share romantic posts for each other on social media, but seems all is not well within them now.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14, Kajol took to her social media, shared her stunning photo, and wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day to myself...I Love You! #selflove #thegreatestloveofall." Later, in the day, Ajay also took to his social media, shared an old romantic photo of himself and Kajol, and wrote, "Figured early on who to share my heart with... and till date, it remains the same! My #Valentine today & everyday @itsKajolD."

The difference in both their posts on Valentine's Day sparked a lot of speculation and amusing reactions on social media. One netizen wrote, "Kalesh chal raha hai guys", while another added, "Ajay mentioned Happy Valentine's to Kajol and Kajol mentioned Happy Valentine's to myself...Damn marriage is really scary nowadays." "He probably always neglects her and never wishes her Valentine's day so she posted this after getting frustrated", read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor-directed Azaad. The period drama, which marked the debut of his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, was released in the cinemas in January last month and bombed at the box office.

On the other hand, Kajol's last film was the thriller drama Do Patti. The film, which also starred Kriti Sanon in a double role, marked the Bollywood debut of Shaheer Sheikh and directorial debut of Shashanka Chaturvedi. Do Patti was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on Netflix in October last year.