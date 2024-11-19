Salman Khan is known for his social orientation and certain interviews are good proofs of it.

Bollywood star Salman Khan has always been open about his life and belongings. It’s not hidden that he lives in a simple flat in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments. He has always talked about his limited needs in life and how he doesn’t aspire for much wealth.

During the Covid-induced lockdown, he was seen at a Panvel farmhouse which was quite big and full of natural vegetation. The 150-acre farm is said to have many modern amenities like gym, kitchen and playground areas. Another video saw Salman entertaining some guests with singer Kamal Khan performing with him on the stage inside the farmhouse.

In his chat show, brother and actor Arbaaz Khan invited Salman for a heart-to-heart conversation and brought up some social media comments. One of these pointers was how, for some people, the farmhouse is ‘aiyyashi ka adda’. Salman gave a clear-cut answer and asked whether netizens have seen anything wrong or derogatory in his videos? Then he also went on to explain how the farmhouse belongs to their sister Arpita Khan Sharma. It’s also named Arpita Farms. Salman even asked Arbaaz if he has found anything misplaced in his farm?

Film celebrities are public figures vulnerable to vile social media comments and sometimes they are forced to answer awkward questions. Salman, however, didn’t shy away from one.

READ | How superstar Zeenat Aman was instrumental in making a Bollywood hero to watch out for