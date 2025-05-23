Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cape at Cannes 2025 stood out not just for its rich texture but also because it was inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at the 78th Cannes Film Festival with a striking appearance on the red carpet. After winning hearts earlier in a traditional Banarasi sari, she made a bold style statement in a dramatic black couture gown designed by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Aishwarya's gown, titled 'Heiress of Clam', was a custom-made piece from Gaurav Gupta Couture. The body-fitted gown was hand-embroidered in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black. Adding more to her dramatic look, the actress completed her look with a Banarasi brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi. The cape stood out not just for its rich texture but also because it was inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

She made a powerful statement at Cannes by wearing a cape inscribed with a verse from the Bhagavad Gita: "कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन" (Karmanye vadhikaraste, ma phaleshu kadachana). The Sanskrit shloka translates to, "You have the right to perform your duty, but not to the fruits of your actions."

Aish was also joined by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who looked beautiful in a black outfit. In videos taht are going viral on social media, Aaradhya can be seen holding her mother's hand as they stepped out together.

On Wednesday, Aishwarya walked the iconic red carpet, channeling her inner desi bahu with a Manish Malhotra Banarasi saree and 'sindoor.' Her look reminded many of her debut at the prestigious film festival in 2002, as back then, she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan in a traditional yellow saree. The year 2003 also saw Aishwarya bringing the grace of six yards to the international stage.

