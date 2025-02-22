Imagine, an actress getting legal notice for kissing her co-star on the screen. Such is the aura and image Aishwarya Rai has carried throughout these years.

Today a liplock or a steamy bedroom scene is common in films and web series. But two decades ago, when there was no social media or OTT, such intimate scenes were a huge thing, and filmmakers and actors would even get criticised for using such tactics to sell their films. There was also a phase when Aishwarya Rai was served a legal notice for having a kissing scene in a film.

In 2006, Aishwarya Rai starred in Dhoom 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan. Apart from the eye-popping action sequences, it was Aish Hrithik's hot kissing scene that made headlines. In the movie, they locked lips, and the actress had to face the consequences for it. In an interview, the Taal actress discussed the same and said, "I did it once prominently in the movie Dhoom and it was so topical, and you’ll be surprised, I mean I actually got a couple of notices, legal notices, from some people in the country turning around and saying “You are iconic, you’re an example to our girls you have led your life in such an exemplary manner, they’re not comfortable with you doing this on screen so why did you?”

Defending her kiss in Dhoom 2, Aishwarya said that as an actor, she was doing her job, and then she was being asked to offer an explanation for a 'couple of seconds in a two, three-hour piece of cinema'.

Aishwarya admitted that she wasn't comfortable in doing intimate scenes, and that's why she rejected few good Hollywood projects."It was around the same time that the interest in the Western world from Hollywood, or European cinema, English cinema, from the industry there was a lot interest in me and the possibility of me working overseas, and I had already declined a couple of scripts purely on the basis of not being comfortable with the very physical scenes and the kissing because I’d never done that on screen and I just wasn’t very comfortable with the idea.” Apart from Dhoom 2, Aishwarya did intimate scenes in Shabd, Parched, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.