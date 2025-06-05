Back then, Manisha Koirala was in a highly publicised relationship with Rajeev Mulchandani, a popular model. However, their relationship took a shocking turn when Manisha Koirala accused Rajeev Mulchandani of having a secret affair with Aishwarya Rai.

In the 90s, Bollywood was not a stranger to scandals. From affair rumours to secret weddings, actors, and actresses often grabbed headlines for their personal lives. Today, we will tell you about one such controversy involving Aishwarya Rai, Manisha Koirala, and Rajeev Mulchandani, which, to this date, is considered to be one of the most sensational love triangles. Back then, Manisha Koirala was in a highly publicised relationship with Rajeev Mulchandani, a popular model. However, their relationship took a shocking turn when Manisha Koirala accused Rajeev Mulchandani of having a secret affair with Aishwarya Rai.

Manisha Koirala, at the time, claimed to have found love letters written by Rajeev Mulchandani to Aishwarya Rai. The former Miss World was devastated by the accusations. Recalling the incident, she was once quoted as saying, "I cried like like crazy. I was really hurt miserably by all that was happening around me."

Aishwarya Rai also shared how she was planning to praise Manisha Koirala for her performance in the 1995 film Bombay, however, her decision soon changed after the actress involved her in a controversy.

Aishwarya Rai said, "On April 1st, Rajeev happened to call me, and I excitedly told him how much I admired Manisha’s performance. That’s when he laughed and asked if I had been reading the papers. He informed me that Manisha had claimed to have found love letters from him to me. I couldn’t believe it! It was a very rude shock."

Aishwarya Rai did not hold back and also went on to question the timing of the allegations, saying that if Manisha Koirala and Rajeev Mulchandani broke up because of the rumours of the affair, why was there a nine-month delay in bringing it up? Aishwarya Rai also mentioned that when confronted, Manisha Koirala about the same, she defended herself, claiming that she had been misquoted. "If this were true, why didn’t this information come out in July 1994? If that was the reason for her split with Rajeev, why wait nine months to bring it up?"

Aishwarya Rai revealed that even though she has moved on from the controversy, it affected her deeply. Even after all these years, this incident remains one of the infamous controversies of Bollywood.

READ | When Amitabh Bachchan praised Aishwarya Rai for not using 'epidural or painkiller' during Aaradhya's birth: 'She had to struggle but...'