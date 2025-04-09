BOLLYWOOD
Aishwarya Rai's co-star Jividha Sharma recalled her experience of shooting Taal with the star.
Headlined by Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor, Taal was among the top blockbusters of 1999. During these years, Rai was at her peak. She won Miss World title in 1994, and with back-to-back hits Aa Ab Laut Chalen, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, there was a perception around the actress.
Recently, Rai's co-star from Taal, Jividha Sharma, opened up about her experience of working with the lead actress. While speaking to Lallantop, Jividha admitted that she was carrying a certain narrative of the actress. "People had said that she has attitude because of the Miss World title and all that. So I too went with the same notion about her, but she was nothing like it. She is very simple, good girl. She is extremely hard working.”
Sharma further added that even their moms, who used to accompany them on the sets got along well. "We mostly discussed our scenes together. It was very rare when we spoke anything about our personal life. Sometimes she would check on my mother as she would accompany me on sets. Even she used to be with her mother on set.” Rai and Sharma spent a lot of time together and did many scenes together. But, “A lot of our scenes together was chopped out because of the length of the film,” Sharma revealed.
Check out DNA India with Team Jaat- Sunny Deol, Vineet Kumar Singh, Randeep Hooda
Jividha lauded Aishwarya's dedication, and said, "Despite her title and all that, and the fact that she was trained in Kathak. She would redo dance steps until she perfected them. She wouldn’t give up. That was a great thing about her. I learnt this from her. I genuinely liked her. I wanted to be like her."
For the unversed, Taal was a blockbuster, grossing more than Rs 9 crores in India. After this film, Jividha was seen in several Punjabi films, including Mini Punjab, The Lion of Punjab, Dil Sada Luteya Gaya.
