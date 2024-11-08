Aishwarya Rai's old video showering love on Agastya Nanda goes viral.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been grabbing headlines due to rumours of their divorce. However, the couple has not addressed the rumours yet. Amid this, a video of the actress posing with the Bachchan family and showering love on Agastya Nanda is going viral.

The viral video is from the premiere of Agastya Nanda's film, The Archies. The whole Bachchan family came to support Agastya for his debut film. Aishwarya Rai was seen showering love on him, adoring him as he posed for the paparazzi. The actress hugged him, passed flying kisses and also posed with the Bachchan family for a family photo. In the video, the actress was seen wearing a black dress and twinned with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who was continuously tagging along with her.

Though fans loved Aishwarya Rai's gesture towards Agastya Nanda and called her 'best mami', a number of users found Aagastya Nanda's expressions 'mean'. One of the comments read, "He clearly ignored her even after that gesture." Another user commented, "She shows love to him like a mami but this boy obviously the son of Shweta Nanda, giving mean expressions!" Another comment read, "Good to see them all together!"

Agastya Nanda made his debut alongside star kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The film, however, was released on Netflix and failed to impress the audience. The star kids were trolled by the audience. Agastya and Suhana have been rumoured to be dating since their debuts, however, they both haven't confirmed anything. Agastya is now set to star in Sriram Raghavan's film Ekkis. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is said to be a biopic of 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

Aishwarya Rai on the other hand hasn't announced any project yet since Ponniyin Selvan II. However, if the reports are to be believed, Mani Ratnam is all set to reunite the couple in a film. Zoom has now exclusively quoted a well-informed source from Chennai who said, "Mani Sir has been on the lookout for a subject for a third film with Aishwarya and Abhishek for some time now. He has finally decided what he wants to do with them."

