Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind

Aishwarya Rai suffered a wardrobe mishap at the recent Paris Fashion Week, but she handled the situation with grace and confidence and that left netizens impressed.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 05:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aishwarya Rai survives wardrobe mishap at Paris Fashion Week, shows presence of mind
Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week
At the recent Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai had a wardrobe malfunction while walking the ramp. Known for her elegance and panache, Aishwarya did not let anyone realise the mishap and continued her rampwalk with full confidence. It was not until she completed her walk that onlookers realised that Rai suffered a wardrobe malfunction. 

Aishwarya was among the actresses who walked the ramp L’Oreal in Paris. For the ramp walk, Aishwarya wore a red balloon hem dress that featured a 7-meter-long train with the tagline of the brand. A video from the event went viral online, which shows that the train appeared to have clipped off when she began walking the ramp. Aishwarya completed the ramp walk with utmost confidence. It wasn’t until the end of her walk when she picked up the train and attached it back to her dress, that made realised that she had a wardrobe slip.

Aishwarya Rai turned heads at Paris Fashion Week 2025 in a stunning red off-shoulder outfit. Alia Bhatt also made her debut at the event. On Tuesday, photos of both actresses walking the ramp for L’Oréal Paris went viral. Aishwarya walked the runway with incredible confidence and grace, representing L'Oréal Paris. Her walk became even more special when she greeted the French audience with a 'namaste,' reflecting the richness of Indian culture. 

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. The award was presented to her by filmmaker Kabir Khan. After winning, Aishwarya expressed her heartfelt gratitude, thanking the entire team behind the film. 

She said, "Thank you so very much, SIIMA, for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because 'Ponniyin Selvan' was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognises not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team."

