Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, but for some time now fans have been suspecting a rift between them. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not appearing in Amitabh Bachchan's birthday video, attending events without her husband, and rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's affair with Nimrat Kaur, such small incidents are giving people a chance to talk and speculate about the status of their marriage. Amid these rumours, an old interview of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has resurfaced, where she shares the story of how she and Abhishek Bachchan got married.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007, which grabbed the most attention of the media. However, very few people know the story behind the couple's 'Roka' ceremony. In a throwback interview, Aishwarya Rai revealed how her Roka ceremony was held after Abhishek Bachchan proposed to her.

Aishwarya revealed that the Roka ceremony happened suddenly and without her father. He was out of town, so the Bachchan family came to her house for the ceremony. She said, "I didn't even know that there is something called 'Roka'. We are South Indians, so I don't know what Roka is and suddenly we got a call from their house - we are coming."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan further said, "Abhishek said- we are all coming and I cannot stop father. We are on the way. We are coming to your house. I thought oh my god, what is happening?"

The engagement was also surprising because Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai was not present in the city then. Usually, both the parents are present in such important ceremonies, but Aishwarya's father had to mark his presence through the phone. The actress said, "My father was not there, so this engagement was done by calling him."

This shows how suddenly everything happened. Aishwarya's mother Brinda Rai was also surprised how things changed suddenly.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for 17 years now. The couple has a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan. Rumours of the couple's divorce started earlier this year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to attend Anant Ambani's wedding with her daughter. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen alone with Aaradhya Bachchan at the SIIMA Awards. Abhishek Bachchan's absence and no comment from any member of the Bachchan family on Aishwarya's win only fuelled the rumours.