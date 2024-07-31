Twitter
Aishwarya Rai spotted on holiday in New York without Abhishek Bachchan amid divorce rumours

Aishwarya Rai was spotted alone without her husband Abhishek Bachchan in New York.

Manisha Chauhan

Jul 31, 2024

Aishwarya Rai spotted on holiday in New York without Abhishek Bachchan amid divorce rumours
Aishwarya Rai spotted on holiday in New York (Image credit: Instagram)
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai was recently spotted in New York without him. She was seen taking a photo with a fan on vacation.

Aishwarya Rai was spotted alone without her husband Abhishek Bachchan. One of her fans Jerée Reyna, posted the photo with her on Instagram. She works at the restaurant where Aishwarya was dining. Aishwarya was dressed in a stylish red and black outfit and was smiling brightly for the picture.

Jeree shared the photos and wrote, "Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid  swipe to see me at my most unhinged Aish, thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you’ve had in my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerée Reyna (@jereereyna)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce rumours have been doing rounds on social media. Earlier, a video of the actor talking about being ‘torn’ between wife and mom Jaya Bachchan is going viral on social media. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai once appeared together on Karan Joahr’s show Koffee With Karan where the host asked Abhishek if he ever felt torn between Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Shweta Bachchan.

Karan Johar asked, “You feel Abhishek, at any point, you’ve been torn between the three women in your life? Because you know, you have the apple of Jaya Aunty’s eyes and Shweta’s life and now you have another woman in your life. Have you ever felt that you need to juggle the act at all?”

To this, Aishwarya instantly said, “The only time the wife will be called the other woman.” Abhishek Bachchan further replied, “I think credit has to be given entirely to the girls. I have very little to do with it. What works also is that Maa and her (Aishwarya) are very close. They talk about everything. When a woman first comes to her husband’s house, she feels a bit out of place, evidently and obviously. I think the only person who can truly fill that void is her mother-in-law.”Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen arriving at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding with her daughter and wasn’t a part of Bachchans' family photo. This added fuel to their divorce rumours. 

Advertisement