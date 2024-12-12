After their recent appearance at a public event, people expected Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to attend the event together. However, fans were disappointed when Abhishek Bachchan showed up at Aaliyah Kashyap's reception, not with his wife Aishwarya Rai, but with his nephew Agastya Nanda.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been grabbing headlines for the past few months amid rumours of their divorce and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. One of the main reasons why fans have been suspecting trouble in paradise is because of the couple's lack of public appearances together. On Wednesday night, Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had her grand wedding reception. On the occasion, many celebrities graced the event to bless the newlyweds. Abhishek Bachchan was also present at the festivities. After their recent appearance at a public event, people expected Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to attend the event together. However, fans were disappointed when Abhishek Bachchan showed up at Aaliyah Kashyap's reception, not with his wife Aishwarya Rai, but his nephew Agastya Nanda, his sister Shweta Bachchan's son.

Abhishek Bachchan was all smiles as he posed for the paparazzi with Agastya Nanda, dressed to the nines in a dark-hued blazer, paired with a round-neck t-shirt and formal shoes. Agastya was dressed in a traditional outfit. The duo posed together for the cameras and made the most of their evening out.

However, Abhishek Bachchan's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's notable absence only further fuelled ongoing rumours about their separation.

Abhishek Bachchan might have arrived at the reception without his partner. However, Agastya Nanda had the company of her rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan, who was also in attendance. For the occasion, Suhana Khan wore a pastel-hued saree with a studded sleeveless blouse and elegant jewelry.

