Shrima Rai penned a long note on Instagram, in which she wrote, "It is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved."

Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Rai is being trolled on social media after she shared the photo of the flowers sent to her by Abhishek Bachchan's sister Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda. She was blamed for causing rift in the Bachchan family amid reports around Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce. Shrima is married to Aditya Rai, Aishwarya's brother.

Now, Shrima has penned a long note on her Instagram clarifying her stance on the whole issue. Her note reads, "Facts. My birthday was November 21 and as usual flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout out. Before I became a blogger/ content creator I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone's name."

"I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this my husband, mother in law and parents can vouch for that. As a mother it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved", she further added.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce rumours began after she and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July this year. The rumours multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post on divorces titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'.

