Aishwarya Rai shares FIRST post one day after Abhishek Bachchan thanked her in teary-eyed, emotional speech

Aishwarya Rai shared an Instagram post, just a day after Abhishek Bachchan's emotional speech thanking her; however, the actress's post was sadly not about her husband. Aishwarya Rai shared photos from her recent appearance for L’Oréal at Paris Fashion Week 2025.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 11:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who have been married for close to 20 years, rarely speak about their bond or personal life. However, at the recently held Filmfare Awards, after Abhishek Bachchan won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for I Want To Talk, he pivoted from his usual self and gave an emotional speech thanking not only his wife, Aishwarya Rai, but also their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Now, Aishwarya Rai has shared her first Instagram post after Abhishek Bachchan thanked her. 

Abhishek Bachchan's emotional speech for Aishwarya Rai goes viral

Abhishek Bachchan, who shared the award with Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, had tears in his eyes when he said, "This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today."

Aishwarya Rai shares her first post after Abhishek Bachchan's emotional speech thanking her

On Monday, Aishwarya Rai shared an Instagram post, just a day after Abhishek Bachchan's emotional speech thanking her; however, the actress's post was sadly not about her husband. Aishwarya Rai shared photos from her recent appearance for L’Oréal at Paris Fashion Week 2025. 

Aishwarya Rai captioned the photo with only emojis and also tagged Manish Malhotra, as he was the one who designed her dress. Actress Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Queen." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

At the Filmfare Awards, Abhishek Bachchan was seen accompanied by his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and sister, Shweta Bachchan. However, Aishwarya Rai's absence from the event sparked conversations online.

