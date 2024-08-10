Twitter
Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

After France, Singapore, UAE, India to introduce UPI services in this country

Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses quarterfinals of women's 76kg event, to rely on repechage

Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai said this about doing intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan: 'I was okay with...'

Amid the divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai's old statement about doing intimate scenes in the films goes viral.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 04:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aishwarya Rai said this about doing intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan: 'I was okay with...'
Aishwarya Rai with Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan
Aishwarya Rai has been active in films since 1997, and she has maintained a clear stand about on-screen intimacy, and kissing scenes. Way back in 2016, during the promotion of her film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, she spoke about her intimate scenes with lead actor Ranbir Kapoor with Filmfare. Calling herself a 'vocal and intelligent actor'. Aishwarya said that she ‘does not want to do the predictable’. As per the Khakee actress, being a liberated actor, 'doesn’t mean shedding clothes or shedding inhibitions'. 

Aishwarya recalled that after she got replaced in Chalte Chalte, there was a decline in offers from Bollywood. But the West welcomed her with open arms. However, at that time, the actress had decided that no one would decide her future. "Bride And Prejudice happened. It had a kiss in the script. But I said, ‘Gurinder (Chadha, director) we can avoid it, because it isn’t crucial to your story.’ And you don’t miss it between Martin Henderson and me at all'. 

She further added, "During that phase, I also did Shabd. There wasn’t a kiss but there was intimacy shown by a female director (Leena Yadav). (Laughs) We filmed it in a way and joked that it could be my showreel to the West. I was okay with projecting intimacy without contact. Because I knew how much a kiss with me would be discussed.”

Aishwarya on her kiss with Hrithik Roshan 

In 2006, Aishwarya made headlines when she had a lip-lock with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2. Speaking about it, Aishwarya justified that the kiss was an essential part of the scene, and it was not just an intimate moment, "We came to Dhoom 10 years into my career, by which point a kiss had become a familiar sight. So, with the changing times, you consider what could be shocking or not with a sense of responsibility. A social and visual comfort comes with the changing times. You gauge that keeping your comfort space in mind. When I did the kiss in Dhoom, we decided to treat it as a scene. There’s a dialogue in the kiss. It’s not like there’s a crescendo music and just a kiss. Hrithik and I don’t run into each other’s arms."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines, ever since the actress was spotted arriving at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand wedding with her daughter Aaradhya after the Bachchan family arrived at the venue. Their recent public appearance has once again sparked divorce rumours, but there has been no official clarity on the same from either party. 

Read: '52 saal ka insaan...': Armaan Malik reacts to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik, says 'dono galat hai'

