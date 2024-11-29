Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Rai has finally broken the silence on the rumours of her troubled relationship with the actress due to a professional fallout. She also explained why she doesn't share pictures of the Taal actress on her social media account.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are been the targets of gossipmongers. Now even the people associated with them, or related to them are also under the radar. The Taal actress' sister-in-law, Shrima Rai has now become the latest prey of malicious rumours. Ever since Shrima gave her explanation about why she has not posted any photo of her with the actress and her daughter, Aaradhya, she's been trolled for the same.

While many netizens claimed that Shrima had used Aishwarya's name and influence for her benefit. A few others said that Shrima is jealous of her sister-in-law. Amid the trolling and criticism, Shrima issued a statement, clearing it out that she never used anyone's name for her business. She also explained her journey from a banker to a social media influencer.

On her Instagram, she dropped a post that had the statement. It reads, "Facts. My birthday was November 21, and as usual, flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout-out. Before I became a blogger/content creator, I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009. Post-2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name. I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own, and as a woman, I find it in poor taste for anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this, my husband, mother-in-law, and parents can vouch. As a mother, it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved." Shrima shared this statement with folded hands and nazar amulet emojis in the caption.

In one of her old posts, a netizen asked Shrima why she never shared photos with the Sarkar Raj actress or her daughter Aaradhya. Shrima replied, "You can head over to her page to find all the images of her, and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you."

