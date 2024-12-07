Tannaz Irani, who has worked with Aishwarya Rai in two films, went on to describe the actress as serious and very different from Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been embroiled in controversies for the past few months now. However, the couple, who got married in 2007, recently managed to quash a lot of reports amid rumours of their divorce after they were spotted attending a private party together. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for over 17 years but since before then, the duo has collaborated on a lot of projects. Their chemistry in Rohan Sippy’s Kuch Naa Kaho (2003) is appreciated by fans to this date. Now, their co-star Tannaz Irani has shared her memories from the set and her experience of working with one of Bollywood's most beloved couples.

Tannaz Irani also detailed the differences in their personalities. While she described Abhishek Bachchan as a playful prankster, she said Aishwarya Rai was poised and deeply committed to her craft. In an interview with Hindi Rush, Tannaz Irani recalled how choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant helped plan a prank on Abhishek Bachchan. "He is so funny and he is such a prankster. Until the moment I came, he was pulling pranks on everybody, as soon as I came, Vaibhavi (Merchant) told me, ‘Let’s prank Abhishek’. We were about to shoot a rope pulling scene. At this point, she told me ‘You suddenly start screaming, and crying and throwing tantrums.’ I was like, ‘Nobody will believe that me out of all the people is throwing a tantrum’. But we did it on the very first day of my shoot. It was funny," Tannaz Irani said.

Tannaz Irani, who has worked with Aishwarya Rai in two films, went on to describe the actress as serious and very different from Abhishek Bachchan. "I have worked with Aishwarya in two films, and she is someone extremely serious. She is the total opposite of Abhishek Bachchan. She is so beautiful that every time I looked in a mirror after spending time with her, I would feel conscious. She is that beautiful. You get lost in her beauty. She looked like a doll."

