Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop, was remake of cult classic, producer spent crores, suffered heavy losses, could earn only..., movie is...

As Aishwarya Rai turned 52, we will discuss her biggest flop, a film that was expected to take her career to new heights, but it ended up becoming an embarssment for the makers and the actress itself. Have you seen this film?

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 04:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Indian superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 52, and her fans across the globe are sending good wishes and regards through social media. Rai started her career in 1994, and in three decades, she became one of the most prominent faces of Indian cinema. As the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress has turned a year prettier, we will discuss one of the major flops of her career.  This film, which is a remake of a cult classic, was expected to take Rai's career to new heights. The makers spent crores without giving a second thought. The movie was among the highly anticipated flicks of that year. But what followed was nothing less than a nightmare for the team. 

Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop is...

In 2006, filmmaker JP Dutta (Border, LOC Kargil) took the challenge to remake Umrao Jaan. The Rekha-starrer, Muzaffar Ali-directed 1981 musical drama is a cult classic of the highest regard. The everlasting soulful songs, Rekha's jaw-dropping beauty, and the maverick performance made Umrao Jaan a rare film that shouldn't be touched. However, 25 years after Rekha, Aishwaraya Rai decided to step into the shoes of a Bollywood veteran. Rai was cast to lead the remake, and it also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Suniel Shetty in key roles. The 2006's Umrao Jaan was expected to add another jewel in Rai's crown, but...

The massive failure of Umrao Jaan affected its makers

Umrao Jaan was made on a huge budget as per the standard of its release year. The film was produced under a budget of Rs 20-25 crores. Money was spent like anything. However, when the film was released (two days after her birthday- November 3), it shattered the hopes and expectations of the moviegoers and the makers. Critics and the audience rejected the Umrao Jaan remake, calling it a slow, uninteresting and soulless attempt to capitalise on the original's magic. 

With negative reviews and disappointing turnout, the film ended up collecting only Rs 5-6 crores and became the biggest flop of that year. Umrao Jaan warned filmmakers about why some films should never be touched. JP Dutta didn't produce or direct any movie for the next 12 years. He returned to the big screen in 2018 with Paltan, which was also a box office failure. In 2026, Dutta will be bringing Border 2, the sequel to his 1997 blockbuster. The hype is real, and Border 2 is expected to break all the records. Sunny Deol-starrer will be releasing in cinemas on January 22, 2026.

