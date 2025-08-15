Aishwarya Rai was removed from THIS film after director accused her of 'hiding' pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor played lead role, movie flopped at box office, earned only Rs...

Aishwarya Rai was the first choice for the film Heroine; however, she was removed from the film after announcing her pregnancy in 2011. The controversy took a whole new turn when the director of the film, Madhur Bhandarkar, accused the actress of hiding her pregnancy.

Kareena Kapoor's Heroine, which was released in 2012, is widely regarded as one of her best works. The film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and became the talk of the town, owing to its references to the Hindi film industry. However, you will be surprised to know that before Kareena Kapoor played this life-changing part, Heroine was supposed to be made with Aishwarya Rai in the lead role.

Why was Aishwarya Rai replaced by Kareena Kapoor in Heroine?

Aishwarya Rai was the first choice for the film Heroine; however, she was removed from the film after announcing her pregnancy in 2011. The controversy took a whole new turn when the director of the film, Madhur Bhandarkar, accused the actress of hiding her pregnancy.

When news came out that Aishwarya Rai was replaced by Kareena Kapoor owing to her pregnancy, there was a major uproar. However, in 2011, Madhur Bhandarkar claimed that Aishwarya Rai was replaced because she had hidden her pregnancy from him. "The entire event would not have taken place if, at the onset, the actress had informed the state of her health and impending maternity," India Today quoted him as saying.

The truth was hidden from us. We learnt about the entire thing from news channels like the rest of the world, which said the actress was four months pregnant and she was due in November. The film was announced in Cannes on May 13, while we commenced shooting on June 7. There was a gap of 24 days, even if we had known the truth behind the maternal state of the actress… Things could have been reworked, keeping the state of matters in mind accordingly, and this crisis could have been averted," he added.

Was Kareena Kapoor's Heroine a hit or a flop at the box office?

Kareena Kapoor's performance in Heroine was praised by both audiences and critics; however, it failed to achieve any box office success. Made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, Heroine only earned Rs 57 crore worldwide.

