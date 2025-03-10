Once she decided to opt out of the film, it was reportedly due to concerns about the on-screen dynamics involving her husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has demonstrated a discerning approach to selecting roles throughout her illustrious career. She has declined several high-profile projects, including Troy, Munnabhai MBBS, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Krrish among others, all of which achieved significant success. Her willingness to prioritise her principles over professional opportunities speaks a lot about her integrity and dedication to her craft.



Once she decided to opt out of the film, it was reportedly due to concerns about the on-screen dynamics involving her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. In a past interview with NDTV, Aishwarya revealed that she was initially drawn to the film, stating that it "did seem like quite a fun trip" and that she anticipated working on it would be "a fun experience". However, she had reservations about the on-screen pairing arrangements despite the appeal. She felt uncomfortable with the idea of appearing in the same film as her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, without being paired together romantically.

It was Happy New Year, in which director Farah Khan offered Aishwarya the role of Deepika Padukone. The 2014 heist-comedy film boasted an impressive ensemble cast and a captivating plot centered around a dance competition. As the film's script had Abhishek's character without a romantic counterpart, while Deepika Padukone was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she found the prospect "really, really weird". Prioritizing the authenticity of on-screen relationships and her comfort, she ultimately decided to decline the offer. However, Happy New Year went on to achieve commercial success upon its release, despite Aishwarya’s absence.

In recent years, Aishwarya has adopted a more discerning approach to her film choices. Her most recent appearance was in the 2023 film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', showcasing her continued commitment to selective and meaningful projects. Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked together in films like Kuch Na Kaho, Guru and Raavan.