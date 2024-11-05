Aishwarya Rai refused to work with Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani. The romantic drama became highest-grossing film of 1996.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut in the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar. In the same year, she entered Bollywood with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. However, the actress lost the opportunity to start her career with a blockbuster film with Aamir Khan. This 1996 film was the romantic drama Raja Hindustani, which eventually starred Karisma Kapoor as the leading lady.

The Ponniyin Selvan actress talked about this lost opportunity in an interview with Vogue when she said, " "I'm often cited as the person who established the beauty pageant-to-films route, but that was not the case with me. I had at least four film offers (before the pageants). In fact, I decided to participate in Miss India to step back from the film industry for a bit. If I hadn’t taken part in Miss India, Raja Hindustani (1996) would have been my first film."

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Raja Hindustani made Karisma Kapoor a superstar. She won her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her stunning performance. The romantic drama also won four other Filmfare trophies for Best Film, Best Actor to Aamir Khan, Best Music Director to Nadeem-Shravan, and Best Male Playback Singer to Udit Narayan for Pardesi Pardesi. In fact, one of the major reasons behind its success was Nadeem-Shravan's record-selling soudtrack with hits like Pardesi Pardesi, Pucho Zara Pucho, Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein, and Kitna Pyaare Tujhe Rabne.

Also featuring Suresh Oberoi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, Mohnish Behl, Johnny Lever, and Farida Jalal in key roles and Kunal Kemmu as a child artiste, Raja Hindustani also became famous due to a steamy kissing scene between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Made in Rs 5.75 crore, the movie went on to gross Rs 76.34 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of 1996.

