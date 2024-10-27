In a viral interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about how she got married to Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the most admired couples in the Indian entertainment world. Their wedding on April 20, 2007, was a significant event in Bollywood, drawing immense attention from fans and media alike.

However, the story behind their 'roka' (a pre-engagement ceremony) is not as widely known. In one of the throwback interviews, Aishwarya revealed how she was rokafied after Abhishek Bachchan proposed to her. Aishwarya shared that the roka ceremony happened suddenly and without her father there. He was out of town, so the Bachchan family came to her house for the ceremony.

Watch:

She said, "I didn't even know there's something called a 'roka' ceremony. We are South Indians, so I don't know what a roka is, and suddenly there's this call from their house to ours: 'We are coming'."

She further added, "Abhishek was like, 'We are all coming, and I can't stop Dad. We are on our way. We are coming to your place.' And I'm like, Oh my God!." The roka was even more surprising because Aishwarya's father, Krishnaraj Rai, was out of town. Usually, both parents attend such important ceremonies, but Aishwarya's father had to join in by phone. She explained, "So, this roka is happening with a call to my father, who is out of town," showing how unexpected the situation was. Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai, was also taken by surprise by how things turned out.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for 17 years now. The couple have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The divorce rumours began earlier this year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to make a solo appearance with her daughter at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen attending the SIIMA Awards by herself, only accompanied by Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan's absence and none of the Bachchan family members' reaction to her win also left fans fuming.