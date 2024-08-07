'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

Days after Jaya Bachchan's argument in Rajya Sabha for being referred to as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan', an old video of Aishwarya Rai's reaction goes viral.

The Bachchan family continue to remain in the headlines. After Aishwarya-Abhishek's divorce rumours, Jaya Bachchan turned heads with her reaction to being referred to as ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in the Rajya Sabha. Amid this, a throwback video of Jaya Bachchan's daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai's reaction to a journalist calling her 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan' goes viral.

In the now-viral video, journalist Anupama Chopra introduced the actress as 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan'. Aishwarya looked surprised and reacted, "Ohoo…that title is…my god! Just regular Aishwarya, the way you have known me”. When asked if 'Rai Bachchan' is her official surname, the Khakee actress responded, "Aishwarya Rai as it has been professionally known, who got married to Abhishek Bachchan. So, obviously, Aishwarya Bachchan. Make want you want to make out of it.” For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007, and they have a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan (born in 2011).

Interestingly, the video comes days after actor-politician Jaya Bachchan firmly objected to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh addressing her as “Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.” She reminded the assembly that her identity stands independently of her husband’s name. However, Harivansh Narayan Singh noted that her name is ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in the documents she submitted.

A few days later, Jaya was joking about the controversy, causing a few laughs in the Parliament. Soon, Jaya snapped at Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar when he again addressed her with Amitabh’s name. The Vice President suggested she should change the name on the election certificate. However, Jaya said, “No, sir. I’m very proud. I’m very proud of my name and my husband and his achievements. It signifies abha jo mit nahi sakti. So, don’t worry. Ye drama aap logo ne naya shuru kiya hai – yeh pehle nahi tha (This is a new drama).”

