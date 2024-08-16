'All this is..': Aishwarya Rai reacted to rumours of her secret 'nikaah' with Salman Khan, honeymoon in New York

Amid the divorce rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, the actress' reaction to wedding rumours of her wedding to ex-boyfriend Salman Khan went viral.

Aishwarya Rai's love life has always made headlines. Before marrying Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya was romantically involved with her Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star Salman Khan. The love affair of Salman and Aishwarya has been the most-discussed gossip from B-town. The rumours and speculation about their affair reached a stage where they were declared married.

Salman and Aishwarya got secretly married?

In the late 90s, there were rumours that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai got married secretly. Though there was no confirmation from the duo, the old reports stated a nikaah ceremony, which took place in a bungalow at Lonavala. The ceremony was solemnised by a Kazi from Mumbai. It was also reported that Aishwarya converted to Islam for the wedding, and it was attended by their close friends.

Salman and Aishwarya went to New York for their secret honeymoon?

As per media reports, the ex-couple, Salman and Ash allegedly went to New York for their honeymoon and were spotted together upon their return to Mumbai. However, there was no confirmation about the same. Soon, Aishwarya reacted to wedding reports and clarified everything.

Aishwarya Rai broke silence on her wedding rumours with Salman Khan

During one of the media interactions, Ash shrugged off the reports impatiently and stated that if their wedding had happened, the entire industry would have known about it. As BollywoodShaadis reported, the Khakee actress said, "Wouldn't the entire industry be aware of it if it had happened? The industry is such a small place, besides I've not even had the time to spend with my family after my mom's accident. I'm not the sort of person to deny something as major as marriage. I'd proudly announce my marriage to the world if it had happened. Also, where is the time to marry? All this is simply ridiculous." Soon, Aishwarya and Salman broke up and she dated Vivek Oberoi briefly before marrying Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours

The rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek have been making headlines, ever since the actress arrived at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding with Aaradhya and skipped Bachchan's family. Later, Abhishek liking a divorce post, further fueled the rumours. However, there have been no clarification about the same for either party.

