Aishwarya Rai made her stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 when she walked the red carpet, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for the world premiere of Devdas. She will be making her 22nd appearance at Cannes this year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival as she has walked the red carpet 21 times at the star-studded event, mostly for the L’Oréal Paris as its global brand ambassador. For the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025, the former Miss World will be walking the red carpet on May 21 and May 22. And thus, Aishwarya has reached France with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Tuesday, May 20.

The video of Aishwarya and Aaradhya reaching the Nice airport has been shared by the actress's fan page on Instagram and has gone viral on social media. The mother-daughter duo received a warm welcome at the airport from an official, who also presented a gift to the star kid. Reacting to the clip, her fans shared their excitement about her look at Cannes 2025. One of them said, "The Cannes queen has arrived", while another added, "Hope she rocks the red carpet."

For the unversed, Aishwarya made her stunning debut at Cannes in 2002 when the period romantic drama Devdas premiered at the 55th Cannes Film Festival. Along with the actress, the film's titular hero Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also walked the red carpet. Devdas - the most expensive Indian film at that time, which also starred Madhuri Dixit in the leading roles, had received a standing ovation after its screening.

Meanwhile, the 78th Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 24. Apart from Aishwarya, other Indian celebs at the prestigious festival include Urvashi Rautela, Anupam Kher, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Shalini Passi, Nitanshi Goel, Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter, and Simi Garewel. Payal Kapadia, whose feature debut All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024, is a jury member for the main competition.

