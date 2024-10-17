Rushad Rana also stated, "I was first surprised when Shah Rukh Khan remembered me from Mohabbatein, and then pleasantly shocked when Rani Mukerji told me her mom is a big fan of my work."

Rushad Rana is a famous Indian actor, who has appeared in multiple films, web series, and TV shows. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how Aishwarya Rai and Preity Zinta ignored him while filming Mohabbatein and Veer-Zaara. He also shared how Shah Rukh Khan remembered him and Rani Mukerji appreciated him when they met.

Talking to the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Rushad said, "I didn’t have any interaction with Aishwarya during Mohabbatein. She chose to look right through us. Preity Zinta did the same during Veer Zaara. That’s okay; what can you do? You can’t exactly say ‘Hi’ to those who choose to ignore you."

Recalling his meeting with Shah Rukh and Rani on the sets of Veer-Zaara, Rushad further added, "I was first surprised when Shah Rukh Khan remembered me from Mohabbatein, and then pleasantly shocked when Rani Mukerji told me her mom is a big fan of my work. At that time, I was doing a show called Kehta Hai Dil. It was a popular and hit show, and Rani’s mom used to watch it regularly, with Rani often joining her. She told me, ‘I admire you TV guys. How do you manage to say dialogues after dialogues?’ I remember that interaction vividly, and throughout the shoot, she was very warm."

Rushad Rana was last seen on the big screen in the 2024 spy thriller Ulajh. He played the Pakistani PM Shahzad Alam, who Janhvi Kapoor rescues during his assassination attempt in India in the film's thrilling climax. Ulajh also starred Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi, and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.

