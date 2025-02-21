World’s biggest film industry belongs to India but Aishwarya Rai always knew this. Her 2012 interview is the proof.

Aishwarya Rai has been one of the most known Indian faces in the world since many years. She was judged the Miss World in the year 1994 and she hasn’t looked back since then. She got into films after being a successful model and achieved tremendous success there as well.

She was interviewed by Sir David Frost in the year 2012. This interaction was a lookback at her life, career and journey in general. She was asked relevant questions about various aspects of her life and she answered everything with calmness and precision.

One of the points in the discussion was about the changing face of the cinema. She said, “…what the world identifies as changing cinema, actually always did exist in India as well. I think with the multiplex culture getting stronger and that much more exhibition of our cinema, that much more opportunity to exhibit our cinema and distribute our cinema, more pockets in terms of the market opening up in the world these movies get recognised by the western media, get talked about and so, it’s a great time about Indian cinema. We have always been diverse.”

After a few years of Aishwarya Rai saying so, many Indian films such as Baahubali, RRR and All We Imagine As Light started making good noise in the West. So much so that these films have been front runners in many categories at various prestigious film festivals like Oscars, BAFTA and Sundance.

She had her hand on the right pulse!

