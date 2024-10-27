In the last couple of months, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been subjected to multiple rumours and reports about their separation, but the Bachchan family hasn't reacted to them.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tied the knot with each other in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. In the last couple of months, the couple has been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. But neither of them has given any clarification or responded to these rumours as yet.

Amid these rumours, one old video from an awards show has surfaced on Reddit in which Aishwarya is seen praising Abhishek and Amitabh. In the clip, the actress looks at at Amitabh and Jaya and says that it's a privilege and honour to be your daughter-in-law, and called Abhishek "the best husband in the world." Reacting to the clip, Redditors are slamming Aishwarya for her "fake" behaviour. One of them wrote, "This is so fake and glad her whole facade was exposed but it's 2024 and 20 years too late", and another added, "No matter how big a star someone is, there is never a need for such close family members to gush over them and do so much bhakti especially in public. It just seems weird."

The couple's divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. Though later, a small clip also went viral in which Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were seen enjoying together inside the wedding festivities.

Their separation rumours also intensified after Abhishek liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. The post talked in detail about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50. Later, the netizens dug out the truth behind his 'like'. Dr. Zirak Marker, a renowned psychiatrist and a close friend of Aishwarya Rai, had contributed to the article referenced in that Instagram post. Netizens said that Abhishek's like was a gesture of support for Dr. Marker rather than an indication of any personal marital issues.

READ | India's most expensive film had 3 superstars, 2 crew members died, producer was arrested, still became highest-grosser

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.