If media reports are to be believed, Amitabh Bachchan also expressed displeasure after seeing the intimate scenes between Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai. He even reportedly got a few scenes deleted before the film's official release.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the richest actresses in Bollywood, took the industry by storm by playing the role of Saba Khan in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The storyline of the film was intriguing, powered by a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, but what stood out were the bold scenes between Aishwarya Rai and Ranbir Kapoor, seeing which even the Bachchan family was quite shaken. What stood out was the massive age gap between the two, as Ranbir Kapoor is 9 years younger than Aishwarya Rai.

Media reports suggest that when Abhishek Bachchan saw these bold scenes of Aishwarya Rai, he too was very angry with his wife. But, despite all these discussions around the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai's first project together, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was not only well-liked but the film also proved to be a super hit.

Made on a budget of Rs 50 crores, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil went on to earn a whopping Rs 239.67 crore worldwide at the box office. Despite having clashed with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, the film proved to be one of 2016's top-grossing films in domestic and overseas markets.

Though the story and screenplay received criticism from some, a lot of praise was showered on Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai’s performance.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed, produced, and written by Karan Johar, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, and Fawad Khan in the lead roles.

