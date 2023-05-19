Aishwarya Rai opens up about Aaradhya Bachchan's takeaways from Cannes Film Festival, says 'she knows everybody here'

Aishwarya Rai posing with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Actress Aishwarya Rai is a veteran of the Cannes Film Festival, and she is attending the ongoing 76th mega event with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya has been accompanied by Aaradhya for the past few years, and she's now 'familiar' with the experience of the film fest.

While interacting with Film Companinon's Anupama Chopra, Rai was asked to share Aaradhya's takeaways from the Cannes. The actress gave a witty reply and said, "Isn't that a question that she should be answering?" After having a laugh, Aishwarya continued, "At some point of time in her life, I guess, she will. And that's when we'll know what she really takes away. It is really about just being together, it's familiar to her, she knows everybody here." Rai added that attending Cannes is like reuniting with friends, and it is familiar to Aaradhya.

The actress further stated that her daughter is just like her, and she enjoys the vibe of the festival. "She (Aaradhya) is a lot like me in that sense that we are people's people. It begins with that. She loves the play, she loves the vibe. Am sure she gets the fact that this is really a film festival. It is really about the world of cinema. It is wonderful to see in our kids that there is respect, there is recognition of this amazing work of cinema and am sure it is all getting soaked in (Aaradhya),” the actress added.

The 76th Film Festival is happening at French Riveria from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 27 in Cannes at the French Riviera, France. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Sapna Chaudhary, and Urvashi Rautela are representing India by marking their presence in the festival.