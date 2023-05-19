Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Aishwarya Rai opens up about Aaradhya Bachchan's takeaways from Cannes Film Festival, says 'she knows everybody here'

Aishwarya Rai said that her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan is just like her, and she knows everybody there.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai opens up about Aaradhya Bachchan's takeaways from Cannes Film Festival, says 'she knows everybody here'
Aishwarya Rai posing with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Actress Aishwarya Rai is a veteran of the Cannes Film Festival, and she is attending the ongoing 76th mega event with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya has been accompanied by Aaradhya for the past few years, and she's now 'familiar' with the experience of the film fest. 

While interacting with Film Companinon's Anupama Chopra, Rai was asked to share Aaradhya's takeaways from the Cannes. The actress gave a witty reply and said, "Isn't that a question that she should be answering?" After having a laugh, Aishwarya continued, "At some point of time in her life, I guess, she will. And that's when we'll know what she really takes away. It is really about just being together, it's familiar to her, she knows everybody here." Rai added that attending Cannes is like reuniting with friends, and it is familiar to Aaradhya. 

The actress further stated that her daughter is just like her, and she enjoys the vibe of the festival. "She (Aaradhya) is a lot like me in that sense that we are people's people. It begins with that. She loves the play, she loves the vibe. Am sure she gets the fact that this is really a film festival. It is really about the world of cinema. It is wonderful to see in our kids that there is respect, there is recognition of this amazing work of cinema and am sure it is all getting soaked in (Aaradhya),” the actress added. 

The 76th Film Festival is happening at French Riveria from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 27 in Cannes at the French Riviera, France. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Sapna Chaudhary, and Urvashi Rautela are representing India by marking their presence in the festival. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.