Aishwarya Rai is known as one of the gracious ladies of Bollywood. Not only as a performer, but the superstar actress has also won the masses with her wit and guts. In this throwback story, we will discuss an incident when the Taal actress took the bold step of walking out of a film because the producer of it had allegedly assaulted his actress-girlfriend.

Aishwarya Rai supported this actress with her bold step

As per the reports, in 2018 Aishwarya Rai quit a film produced by Aankhen producer Gaurang Doshi. The reason behind this decision was Rai was not ready to work with a woman beater. The girl who was assaulted by Doshi was none other than Stree actress Flora Saini. In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Flora recalled how when no one was willing to work with her, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan supported her.

Saini said, "That time when I spoke, I felt I made a huge mistake. Nobody was giving me work. I’m the only breadwinner of my family, and it has become very difficult. No support! The only person to support me (then) was Aishwarya Rai, and I thank her from the bottom of my heart."

The Gandii Baat actress further added that Rai had signed a film with Gaurang, and she walked out of it. The Guru actress talked about her decision in an interview, and she said, "I refuse to work with a woman beater." Flora asserted that when the world was against her, there was only Aishwarya who supported her. "Who leaves work? When she did that for me, some hope was restored in me. It’s too little a thing for her, probably; she won’t even remember. I love her so much for that," Aishwarya said. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan Part II.

Netizens reaction to Aishwarya Rai's decision

Recently this post of Flora and Aishwarya resurfaced on Reddit, and several netizens lauded the actress. A netizen wrote, "Now that’s a queen move. Absolute W!" Another netizen wrote, "As a victim of DV herself, couldn't expect anything less from Aish... Queen!!" One of the netizens wrote, "A daily reminder of how many d********s there are in the industry!"