Aishwarya Rai once opened up about divorcing Abhishek Bachchan, said THIS about living with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

During the interview, Oprah Winfrey played a video clip from Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding, jokingly adding that it must be hard getting a divorce in India after entertaining so many guests for an elaborate wedding.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, tied the knot in 2007 and have been inseparable ever since. Even amid talks of their divorce, the two have maintained a dignified silence, having each other's back silently amid scrutiny. Amid this, a 2009 interview of the couple with Oprah Winfrey is going viral, in which both of them had once spoken about the idea of divorce.

Are Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting a divorce?

During the interview, Oprah Winfrey played a video clip from Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding, jokingly adding that it must be hard getting a divorce in India after entertaining so many guests for an elaborate wedding. At the time, Aishwarya Rai quickly shut the train of thought down, saying, "We don’t even try and entertain that thought."

Do Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan live with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan?

Oprah also asked the couple about the Indian culture of living with one's parents after marriage. She said, "So you’re both living with your (Abhishek) parents? How does that work?" To this, Abhishek Bachchan asked Oprah whether she lives with her parents, and when she said no, Abhishek Bachchan was quick to reply, "How does that work?"

In a 2005 interview with David Letterman, Aishwarya Rai was asked if it is common in India to live with one's parents. To this, Aishwarya Rai had replied, saying, "It’s fine to live with your parents because it’s also common in India that we don’t have to take appointments to meet our parents for dinner."

READ | Aamir Khan once refused to speak with Juhi Chawla for 7 years, their rift began on sets of..., only reconciled after...