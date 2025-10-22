FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Aishwarya Rai once broke her silence on being caught with Akshay Kumar by his ex Raveena Tandon: 'Everybody knew...'

In 2005, Aishwarya Rai appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali. When the host asked her about the most bizarre piece of rumour she read about herself, Aishwarya Rai did not hold back.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 02:19 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Aishwarya Rai once broke her silence on being caught with Akshay Kumar by his ex Raveena Tandon: 'Everybody knew...'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become a quiet and reserved person now; however, there was a time when the actress was known to speak her mind. In 2005, Aishwarya Rai appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali. When the host asked her about the most bizarre piece of rumour she read about herself, Aishwarya Rai did not hold back. 

Did Raveen Tandon catch Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Kumar together?

In response to Karan Johar's question, Aishwarya Rai bluntly revealed about a magazine article and said, "At the very beginning of my career, I was very, very furious and that time I had taken (the magazine) to the court because they had carried an article where the whole world knew who it was and not me; where it was projected that I was caught with Akshay Kumar and Raveena (Tandon) had come and blasted me when it was absolutely untrue. Everybody knew who that was."

Aishwarya Rai's relationship with Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan 

In 2005, Aishwarya Rai had long broken up with both Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. She was at the peak of her career and was regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world. Just two years after this Koffee With Karan incident, Aishwarya Rai tied the knot into the Bachchan family. The actress married Abhishek Bachchan, son of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The duo got married in 2007 and were blessed with a daughter in 2011, whom they named Aaradhya.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
