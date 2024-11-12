Aishwarya Rai revealed why she rejected Shah Rukh Khan's film which proved to be a box office success.

Though Aishwarya Rai has been away from the limelight for long now, the actress has been grabbing headlines for her personal life. Amid this, her statement talking about rejecting Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster went viral on social media.

In an interview with Filmfare, Aishwarya Rai revealed that she was approached for the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota by Karan Johar and said, "As far as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai goes, Karan Johar did approach me, but the dates he needed were committed to the RK banner film (Aa Ab Laut Chalein, directed by Rishi Kapoor). Moreover, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai belonged to Kajol. No two ways about that. Having said that, let me add that Rani Mukherjee did a terrific job."

She further added the reason behind rejecting the film and said, "If I had done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, it would have been tittered that, ‘Look, Aishwarya Rai is back to doing what she did in her modelling days – leaving her hair straight, wearing minis, and pouting glamorously into the camera.’ Ultimately, the hero goes back to the more real person. I know if I’d done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I would have been lynched (Mujhe pata hai ki agar meine Kuch Kuch Hota Hai film mein kaam kiya hota, toh mujhe maar diya jaata)."

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Rani Mukerji and Kajol as leads alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Rani and Kajol's performances was loved by the audience and their characters became iconic. The film proved to be a major box office success and made Rani Mukerji a star in Bollywood.

Aishwarya Rai has also had an illustrious career with some of the most iconic movies including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Enthiran, and her recent blockbusters Ponniyin Selvan I and II. The actress is now reportedly going to reunite with her husband Abhishek Bachchan on screen in Mani Ratnam's movie. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.

