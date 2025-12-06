Aishwarya Rai makes BIG statement on Abhishek Bachchan amid divorce rumours: 'I don’t get insecure if...'

Speaking about how both her personal and professional life are equally important, Aishwarya Rai was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter India as saying, "I’m so busy taking care of Aaradhya, being with Abhishek, that I don’t get insecure if I don’t sign a film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rarely makes public statements or appearances, but whenever she does, she makes sure to go viral for it. Recently, the former Miss World made a gorgeous red carpet comeback at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025. The highlight of her appearance was a session where Aishwarya Rai spoke about her career and how insecurity has never been a driving force for her to do what she does. Aishwarya Rai also gave a sweet shoutout to her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes BIG statement on Abhishek Bachchan

Speaking about how both her personal and professional life are equally important, Aishwarya Rai was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter India as saying, "I’m so busy taking care of Aaradhya, being with Abhishek, that I don’t get insecure if I don’t sign a film. Insecurities have never been a driving force for me."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her career

In another viral video, Aishwarya Rai said, "I don’t get insecure. I think that’s a very, very, very real aspect of who I am. Insecurities have never been a driving force, which a lot of the voices around can try to get in your head and can sometimes propel choices. That is something that has never been me. That’s clarity also," adding, "All my career choices, unknowingly but now in retrospect, I displayed from the beginning, because I mean if I came in from a pageant it was about ‘What’s the big launch when I come into movies?’ And I remember Mani Ratnam telling me, ‘Iruvar is not really a launch film. It’s a movie. It’s a story. It’s not about launching Aishwarya.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the movie that I want to do.’ Because that’s the movie that I want to be a part of."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, which was released in 2023. The film was a superhit and grossed Rs 344.63 crore worldwide.

