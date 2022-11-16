Search icon
Aishwarya Rai kisses Aaradhya on her 11th birthday, pens heartwarming note for daughter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan called Aaradhya 'my life' and shared her feeling about her daughter with an adorable picture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai kisses Aaradhya on her 11th birthday, pens heartwarming note for daughter
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dropped a special birthday wish for her daughter Aaradhya, who turns 11 today. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Devdas actor shared an adorable picture of herself with her daughter.  In the picture, the Ponniyin Selvan Part One actor was seen planting a kiss at Aaradhya. Alongside the picture, she penned a sweet note. Aishwarya wrote, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA."

Here's the post 

Aishwarya and Aardhya give us major mother-daughter goals. The actor is most stylish and a doting mother and there is no doubt as her Instagram is full of her daughter`s pictures from many occasions. Be it a family get-together, a red carpet event or even a film shoot, she loves being accompanied by Aaradhya. 

READ: Ponniyin Selvan 1 Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram starrer historical epic

Aaradhya turned 11 today. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo who has shared screen space in movies like Guru, Dhoom 2 and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16 in 2011. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was recently seen in south director Mani Ratnam`s magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 1 which gathered massive responses from the audience. Rai will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan Part Two. She will also be seen in the film Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of these films are still awaited.

