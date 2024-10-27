Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is such a big name that her personal life was also a topic of discussion even before her marriage.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines because of her divorce rumours from Abhishek Bachchan. For several months, there have been reports that they are already separated and are planning to divorce.

However, Aishwarya Rai is such a big name that her personal life was also a topic of discussion even before her marriage. There was a time when Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's on-screen pairing was very popular, they even fell in love in real life. However, their relationship ended on a very bad note. After that, Aishwarya reportedly dated Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi for a while.

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai were together for only a few months, but their relationship grabbed a lot of attention. Once, on the show Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar asked Vivek whether Aishwarya looked better in Bollywood or Hollywood. Vivek gave an interesting reply, saying, "She looks good in my arms."

Now this clip is going viral, one of the social media users wrote, "At least he is man enough to give Aishwarya the respect she deserves. But Aish used to date him and wanted to make that a secret. That was so creepy. When he admitted his love for his girlfriend, Aish denied having any relationship with him. Because she was an opportunist. Look at her now. Her husband refuses to be clicked with them. Vivek is still happily married with two kids and has immense respect for his wife. That's called karma."

The second one said, "She deserved this kinda partner. Whose face fils with charm when someone says her name." The third one said, "People think Salman killed his career. But Aishwarya killed his career. Ladki ka chakkar Babu bhayy."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for 17 years now. The couple have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The divorce rumours began earlier this year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to make a solo appearance with her daughter at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant.

