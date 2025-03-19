Aishwarya Rai made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol. Directed by Rahul Rawail, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya's music was composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who died just one day after the film's release.

Ever since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became a public face, winner of a pageant, and then a superstar, she has been part of the public discourse, with everything she says or does gaining momentum. Aishwarya Rai has been a part of the film industry for over 27 years now but still holds the same influence that she always did. After being crowned Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai entered the film industry. She made her Tamil and Bollywood debut in the same year.

Aishwarya Rai made her Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, co-starring Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Tabu, and Revathi. The film was a critical success. But, it was Aishwarya Rai's Bollywood debut that was much-talked about.

The reason behind Aur Pyar Ho Gaya's failure is said to be its poor storyline. As per reports, Bobby Deol was highly disappointed with the special effects in the climax scene of the film. Bobby Deol shared how when he shot the scene, he was running at the airport with nothing in front of him and that the airplane was added later. Bobby Deol was allegedly angry at how bad the special effects in the film were. Bobby Deol once said Bollywood is 20 years behind Hollywood in special effects.

Aur Pyar Ho Gaya was expected to perform well at the box office but it proved to be a superflop. Made on a budget of Rs 6.25 crores, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya earned only Rs 13.85 crores at the box office.

Aishwarya Rai's breakthrough came much later, after the release of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which was a super hit and made her a superstar.

