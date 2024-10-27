Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's old video grooving to 'Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi' goes viral

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s love story has always been the talk of the town even though the actress is married today to Abhishek Bachchan. Recently, a video of Salman and Aishwarya grooving to ‘Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi’ has been going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Aishwarya Rai can be seen wearing a purple suit with her hair tied in a braid. The actress completed her look with heaving silver jewellery and a gajra. Salman Khan on the other hand can be seen wearing a blue and yellow jacket and Aishwarya’s dupatta in his neck.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s ‘romantic’ dance on the song where the superstar couldn’t take off his eyes from the beauty queen is going viral on social media. Netizens couldn’t stop adoring ‘how beautiful they look together.”

One of the comments read, “The one couple I wish to see together.” Another user wrote, “never saw her smiling this way with any star.” Another commented, “woh bhi kya waqt tha.” Another wrote, “one of the best good-looking couples ever.” Another comment read, “Nazar Lag gyi.” One of the users wrote, “it’s so good seeing them together.”

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan met on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Their chemistry in the film set the screens of fire and they both fell in love with each other while filming. However, their relationship didn’t last long and they separated after Aishwarya accused Salman of physical and emotional abuse. The news of the separation came as a shock to their fans. After their breakup, the couple was never seen together in any of the films again. However, fans haven’t left the hope of seeing them together once again on the big screen.

Even today they both grab headlines even if they are seen attending the same Bollywood party or an award event. While Aishwarya Rai is married to Abhishek Bachchan and has a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with him, Salman Khan is still a bachelor and says that he has no plans for marriage.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murdagoss, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2025.

