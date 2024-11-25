In an old interview video, Aishwarya spoke about the time when a couple of legal notices were slapped against her for kissing scenes.

Aishwarya Ra Bachchan has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons. The actress, married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, is speculated to have parted ways as their divorce rumours have been grabbing major attention. However, the couple has maintained a stoic silence, neither accepting nor denying the ongoing rumours.

Amid this, the spotlight on Aishwarya’s career has shifted to her personal life, as more and more people are googling about the time she stirred controversies. One of the incidents traced back to 2012 when she opened up about legal notice she had allegedly received for her intimate scene. In an old interview video, the Mohabbatein actress spoke about the time when a couple of legal notices came to her doorstep, and people reacted differently.

The said legal notice that Aishwarya received was for her kissing scenes with none other than Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2. “I did it once prominently in the movie Dhoom and it was so topical, and you’ll be surprised, I mean I actually got a couple of notices, legal notices, from some people in the country turning around and saying “You are iconic, you’re an example to our girls you have led your life in such an exemplary manner, they’re not comfortable with you doing this on screen so why did you?” she was quoted as saying to a publication.

Elaborating on the legal notice, Aishwarya opined that she wasn’t comfortable with the idea of doing intimate scenes for movies. She continued, “And I was like wow, I’m just an actor, doing my job, and here I am being asked to offer an explanation for a couple of seconds in a two, three-hour piece of cinema. It was around the same time that the interest in the Western world from Hollywood, European cinema, and English cinema, from industry there was a lot of interest in me and the possibility of me working overseas, and I had already declined a couple of scripts purely on the basis of not being comfortable with the very physical scenes and the kissing because I’d never done that on screen and I just wasn’t very comfortable with the idea.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya had shot for intimate scenes in movies like Shabd, Provoked and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil beside Dhoom 2.