At the 48th Filmfare Awards in 2003, Aishwarya Rai won the Best Actress award for her terrific performance as Parvati 'Paro' Chaudhary in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romantic drama Devdas, that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the leading roles. Now, a video from the same event is going viral on social media in which the former Miss World is seen giving her winning speech, while Preity Zinta and Jaya Bachchan are seen behind her.

Thanking the audiences and the people involved in making Devdas, Aishwarya can be heard in the clip, "I thank everybody who’s made it possible for me to receive this award today. It’s an absolute honour. I thank the industry for having shown their faith, my audience for your unconditional love, the unit for this excellent film, everybody involved in making this classic and inspiring me to give my best. And most of all, I’d like to dedicate the award to all of those who don’t get the opportunity and the honour to hold this lovely black lady. The entire unit, the lighting department, the setting department, the people who worked on the post-production, the assistants who worked under the keen eye of Sanjay."

As Aishwarya Rai gives her winning speech.Jaya Bachchan and Preity Zinta are seen making weird faces in the video and are being trolled for the same reason. Criticising the Kal Ho Naa Ho actresses, one netizen said, "They both don't have basic manners and brains", while another added, "They should respect the fact that's someone is speaking and acknowledging the award." "Jaya and Preity are jealous of Aishwarya", read another comment to the viral video.

Apart from Aishwarya's Best Actress win, Devdas received 10 other Filmfare Awards in 2003. These were for Best Film, Best Director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Best Actor to Shah Rukh Khan, Best Supporting Actress to Madhuri Dixit, Best Female Playback Singer to Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shreya Ghoshal for Dola Re Dola, Best Choreography to Saroj Khan for Dola Re Dola, Best Art Direction to Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Best Cinematography to Binod Pradhan, R.D. Burman Award To Shreya Ghoshal, and Best Scene of the Year.

